Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $31.35. 843,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $32.35.

