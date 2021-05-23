SakeToken (SAKE) Market Cap Hits $10.89 Million

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. SakeToken has a total market cap of $10.89 million and approximately $200,569.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 53.4% lower against the US dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00051962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.09 or 0.00740993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00074320 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 130,769,104 coins and its circulating supply is 91,342,908 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using U.S. dollars.

