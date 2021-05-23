Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,179. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.