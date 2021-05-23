Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBB. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.67.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

SBB opened at C$1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.39. The company has a market cap of C$629.63 million and a PE ratio of -120.67. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$114,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,615.03.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.