S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 636 ($8.31) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 508.20 ($6.64).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

LON SFOR opened at GBX 539 ($7.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -673.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 547.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 500.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. S4 Capital has a one year low of GBX 228 ($2.98) and a one year high of GBX 593 ($7.75).

In other news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 3,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.