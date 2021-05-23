Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $442.34 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE RSI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 416,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,669. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,242.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

