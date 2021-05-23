RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Cap Hits $52.04 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 24% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $52.04 million and approximately $257,140.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33,645.60 or 0.99087062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002441 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

