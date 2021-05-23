Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $304.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $304.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.76.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,557. The stock has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

