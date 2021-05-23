Rodgers & Associates LTD Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,587. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

