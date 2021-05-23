Rodgers & Associates LTD Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 6.2% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $36,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 286,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,943. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $146.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.06 and its 200 day moving average is $127.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

