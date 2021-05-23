Rodgers & Associates LTD Lowers Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.49% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,906. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.74. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

