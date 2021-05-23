Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $5.01 Million Stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the quarter. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CZA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 539,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

CZA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,267. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.31. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

