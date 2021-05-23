Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $10.48 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.71% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,902 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,259,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after buying an additional 346,377 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 187,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,371,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $68.97. The company had a trading volume of 79,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,194. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.