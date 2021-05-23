Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys 65 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.04. 4,480,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,276,999. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $243.17 and a 1-year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

