Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Raised by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 11,901.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,700 shares of company stock worth $3,918,951. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.23.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.20. The stock had a trading volume of 424,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.56 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.28 and its 200-day moving average is $255.53.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

