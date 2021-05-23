Rise Price Tops $0.0063 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Rise has a market cap of $1.13 million and $23,311.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rise has traded down 52.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000150 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00030569 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00058540 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 178,335,923 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

