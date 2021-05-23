RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Trading Down 57.4% Over Last Week

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $11.52 million and $537,990.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 57.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00051441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.15 or 0.00720836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00074927 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 223,874,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.