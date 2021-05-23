Richard A. Roman Sells 3,000 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,304.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NWPX traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. 46,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,159. The firm has a market cap of $337.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

