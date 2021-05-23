Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYTM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). Equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,005,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,102 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,608,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,491,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,542,000 after acquiring an additional 105,395 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,145,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,905,000 after acquiring an additional 414,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

