Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,487 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $58,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after buying an additional 41,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,733,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,019,000 after buying an additional 839,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.95.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $167.32. 824,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.62. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

