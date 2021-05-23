Rhumbline Advisers Sells 36,138 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,138 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $61,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.94.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.30. 1,445,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.08.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.