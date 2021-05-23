Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 907,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,853 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $74,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $2,734,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 517,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after buying an additional 34,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 35,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,158. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

