Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $65,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,400,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $9,044,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,276.29. 208,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,471. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $721.61 and a 1 year high of $1,339.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,264.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,181.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

