Rhumbline Advisers Has $77.06 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 146,968 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $77,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,954.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,009,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $55,408,000 after purchasing an additional 960,114 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,873,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,939. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

