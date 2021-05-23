Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,055 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 52.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,055 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 1.12. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 229,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $8,968,030.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 894,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 572,346 shares of company stock worth $20,090,696. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

