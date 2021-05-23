Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.86. 1,537,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,700. 3M has a one year low of $144.60 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.80.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.