Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 510.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.87.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,647,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,775. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

