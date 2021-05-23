Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 3,514 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.37. 2,449,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.00. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.