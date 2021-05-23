Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,075 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after buying an additional 3,173,259 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.04. 6,933,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

