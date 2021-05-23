REVV Price Tops $0.0813 on Top Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. REVV has a market capitalization of $22.63 million and $2.06 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REVV has traded down 67.8% against the U.S. dollar. One REVV coin can now be bought for $0.0813 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00051378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00728470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00074245 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

