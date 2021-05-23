Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) & The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 93.36% 8.29% 3.97%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and WhiteHorse Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 1 1 3 0 2.40

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential downside of 9.98%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund.

Risk and Volatility

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 121.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $61.70 million 5.12 $31.68 million $1.17 13.10

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. was formed on March 10, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

