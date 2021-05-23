Reviewing Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

EHang has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -48.90% -30.32% -18.90% Spirit Airlines -34.21% -39.67% -10.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EHang and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 1 1 0 2.50 Spirit Airlines 1 6 7 0 2.43

EHang presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.10%. Spirit Airlines has a consensus target price of $38.77, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than EHang.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EHang and Spirit Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $27.60 million 43.11 -$13.43 million ($0.24) -90.58 Spirit Airlines $1.81 billion 2.08 -$428.70 million ($8.48) -4.09

EHang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spirit Airlines. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats EHang on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

