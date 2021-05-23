Reviewing Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 57.54% 6.11% 5.11% INDUS Realty Trust -33.80% -5.75% -2.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and INDUS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 2 5 0 2.71 INDUS Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus target price of $192.43, indicating a potential upside of 11.22%. INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $70.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.41%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and INDUS Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $116.90 million 35.42 $65.73 million $5.00 34.60 INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 13.38 -$12.72 million N/A N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats INDUS Realty Trust on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

