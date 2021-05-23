Reviewing Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) & Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryo-Cell International 11.89% -107.81% 5.99% Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cryo-Cell International and Greenbrook TMS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryo-Cell International 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenbrook TMS 0 0 2 0 3.00

Greenbrook TMS has a consensus target price of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 62.88%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Cryo-Cell International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and Greenbrook TMS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryo-Cell International $31.10 million 2.06 $3.63 million N/A N/A Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 3.10 -$29.66 million N/A N/A

Cryo-Cell International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenbrook TMS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.8% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue stem cells worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

