Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) & GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) and GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and GeoVax Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals $3.94 million 56.17 -$111.27 million ($1.42) -1.25 GeoVax Labs $1.82 million 18.79 -$2.96 million N/A N/A

GeoVax Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of GeoVax Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and GeoVax Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 5 3 0 2.38 GeoVax Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $15.69, indicating a potential upside of 786.30%. GeoVax Labs has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.87%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GeoVax Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and GeoVax Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals -3,460.04% -182.21% -89.53% GeoVax Labs -322.25% -40.69% -35.50%

Risk & Volatility

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoVax Labs has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals beats GeoVax Labs on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company is also developing cannabinoid receptor type 1 inverse agonist program for treatment of metabolic disorders, such as obesity, diabetic nephropathy, diabetic retinopathy, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and CB2 agonist program for the treatment of cancer. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, which includes the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds and multiple issued and pending patent filings; and strategic collaboration with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of lenabasum in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers. The company has collaboration and partnership agreements with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health; the HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; U.S. Department of Defense; U.S. Army Research Institute of Infectious Disease; U.S. Naval Research Laboratory; Emory University; University of Pittsburgh; Georgia State University Research Foundation; University of Texas Medical Branch; the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland; the Scripps Research Institute; the Burnet Institute; American Gene Technologies International, Inc.; Viamune, Inc.; Geneva Foundation; the University of California; and Leidos, Inc. GeoVax Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Smyrna, Georgia.

