Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley Sells 10,312 Shares

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $152,185.03.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

