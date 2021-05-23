REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.84 Million

Brokerages forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report $27.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.10 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $16.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $118.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $158.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $164.36 million, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $260.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,230. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

