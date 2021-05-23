Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Shares Up 5.7%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.21 and last traded at $49.15. 3,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

