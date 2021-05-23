Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NYSE:RC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 370,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 43.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 78,722 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 191.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

