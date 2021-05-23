Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Ellen M. Cotter Sells 8,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00.

RDI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.88. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 82.78% and a negative net margin of 80.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Reading International in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.