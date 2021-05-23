Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Ellen M. Cotter Sells 8,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00.
RDI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.88. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.64.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 82.78% and a negative net margin of 80.86%.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.