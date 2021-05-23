Raymond James Reiterates “C$3.50” Price Target for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN)

Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.45 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

GRN stock opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.25. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.