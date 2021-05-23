Raymond James Boosts MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to C$27.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MAG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.94.

MAG stock remained flat at $$20.03 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 413,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.75 and a beta of 1.06.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in MAG Silver by 174.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 24.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 883.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

