Raymond James Boosts Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Price Target to C$2.00

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MBCFF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62. Itafos has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.02.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

