Raymond James Boosts Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Price Target to C$2.00

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:MBCFF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62. Itafos has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.02.
About Itafos
