Rarible Price Hits $8.31 on Major Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.31 or 0.00024238 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $32.60 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00059579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.57 or 0.00826762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.79 or 0.07918027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00078448 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

RARI is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,920,969 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

