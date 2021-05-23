RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Down 4.5%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 5,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 144,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $48,167.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $197,278 over the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

