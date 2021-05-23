Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.26 billion-$5.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.65 billion.

RL stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,477. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.95.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

