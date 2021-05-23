Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RDWR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Radware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Radware has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

RDWR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 145,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radware will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Radware by 5,510.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Radware by 52,980.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Radware by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Radware by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Radware during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

