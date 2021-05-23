QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Hits $0.0279

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $13.94 million and approximately $193,054.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00062368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00018214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.02 or 0.00895879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00088086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

