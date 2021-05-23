QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for QuantumScape’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuantumScape will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QuantumScape.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $1,957,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 7,265.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in QuantumScape by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 157,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 112,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in QuantumScape by 1,121.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 72,991 shares in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE QS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. 7,705,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,085,288. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and a PE ratio of -68.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

