Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

NYSE:PKI traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.77. 1,636,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average is $137.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.34 and a twelve month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

